SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Amite Warriors

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continued on the I-55 route for a second straight day, dropping in on the Amite Warriors.

Zephaniah Powell guided his team to a 6-2 season through COVID. The Warriors were 4-1, missing three for the eight-week regular season, and won two convincing playoff games before state champ Many eliminated them in a 34-30 Class 2A quarterfinals shootout.

“In 2016, we were state runners-up,” said Powell. “In 2017, the team that beat us was actually state runners-up. In 2018, we won it. In 2019, the team that beat us, they won state. And then in 2020, the team that beat us won it. So, a lot of time, you kind of have to come through Amite to get there but our mindset is state championship or nothing.”

