Southern’s Lewis tabbed preseason Defensive Player of the Year, 9 Jags on All-Conference teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The reigning Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year, Southern’s Jordan Lewis was tabbed to be the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year the conference announced during SWAC Media Day on Tuesday, July 21.

The preseason All-Conference teams, individual award winners, and predicted order to finish in their respective divisions were voted on by the league coaches and sports information directors.

The Jags landed nine players on preseason All-Conference teams, including Lewis who terrorized opposing quarterbacks during the 2021 spring COVID season. Lewis racked up 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in just six games for Southern.

Lewis, also earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Week twice and finished the season with 27 tackles and a forced fumble to go along with the 10.5 sacks and 15 TFL.

Southern was picked to finish second in the SWAC West Division behind Alcorn State.

RELATED: Jaguars and new head coach Jason Rollins take stage at SWAC Media Day

Below is a complete list of preseason All-Conference teams.

2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Offense

QB Aqeel Glass Alabama A&M

RB Ezra Gray Alabama State

RB Jarod Sims Southern

OL Mark Evans II Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL Brian Williams Southern

OL Dallas Black Southern

OL Ja’Tyre Carter Southern

OL Johnathan Bishop Southern

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim Alabama A&M

WR Josh Wilkes Arkansas-Pine Bluff

TE Ethan Howard Southern

2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Defense

DL Jordan Lewis Southern

DL Christian Clark Alabama State

DL Jalen Ivy Southern

DL Andrew Ogletree Alabama State

LB Keonte Hampton Jackson State

LB Aubrey Miller Jr. Jackson State

LB Kolby Watts Arkansas-Pine Bluff

DB Jalon Thigpen Arkansas-Pine Bluff

DB Irshaad Davis Alabama State

DB Chase Foster Southern

DB Caleb Brunson Mississippi Valley State

2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Specialist

K Spencer Corey Alabama A&M

P Aubrey Grace Alabama State

RS Tyrin Ralph Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Offense

QB Skyler Perry Arkansas-Pine Bluff

RB Gary Quarles Alabama A&M

RB Caleb Johnson Mississippi Valley State

OL Jonathan Williams Alabama A&M

OL Jeremiah Stafford Southern

OL Noah Hayes Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL Atondre Smith Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL Nicholas Roos Bethune-Cookman

WR Zabrian Moore Alabama A&M

WR Tyrin Ralph Arkansas-Pine Bluff

TE Terrence Ellis Alabama State

2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Defense

DL Michael Badejo Texas Southern

DL Jason Dumas Prairie View A&M

DL Jerry Gardner Mississippi Valley State

DL Renaldo Flowers Florida A&M

LB Isaac Peppers Arkansas-Pine Bluff

LB Armoni Holloway Alabama A&M

LB Untareo Johnson Bethune-Cookman

DB Amari Holloway Alabama A&M

DB Naytron Culpepper Alabama State

DB Kenan Fontenot Grambling State

DB Markquese Bell Florida A&M

2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Specialist

K Zack Piwniczka Arkansas-Pine Bluff

P Chris Faddoul Florida A&M

RS Ezra Gray Alabama State

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.