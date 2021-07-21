Southern’s Lewis tabbed preseason Defensive Player of the Year, 9 Jags on All-Conference teams
Southern Football
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The reigning Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year, Southern’s Jordan Lewis was tabbed to be the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year the conference announced during SWAC Media Day on Tuesday, July 21.
The preseason All-Conference teams, individual award winners, and predicted order to finish in their respective divisions were voted on by the league coaches and sports information directors.
The Jags landed nine players on preseason All-Conference teams, including Lewis who terrorized opposing quarterbacks during the 2021 spring COVID season. Lewis racked up 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in just six games for Southern.
Lewis, also earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Week twice and finished the season with 27 tackles and a forced fumble to go along with the 10.5 sacks and 15 TFL.
Southern was picked to finish second in the SWAC West Division behind Alcorn State.
Below is a complete list of preseason All-Conference teams.
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Offense
- QB Aqeel Glass Alabama A&M
- RB Ezra Gray Alabama State
- RB Jarod Sims Southern
- OL Mark Evans II Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- OL Brian Williams Southern
- OL Dallas Black Southern
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter Southern
- OL Johnathan Bishop Southern
- WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim Alabama A&M
- WR Josh Wilkes Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- TE Ethan Howard Southern
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Defense
- DL Jordan Lewis Southern
- DL Christian Clark Alabama State
- DL Jalen Ivy Southern
- DL Andrew Ogletree Alabama State
- LB Keonte Hampton Jackson State
- LB Aubrey Miller Jr. Jackson State
- LB Kolby Watts Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- DB Jalon Thigpen Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- DB Irshaad Davis Alabama State
- DB Chase Foster Southern
- DB Caleb Brunson Mississippi Valley State
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Specialist
- K Spencer Corey Alabama A&M
- P Aubrey Grace Alabama State
- RS Tyrin Ralph Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Offense
- QB Skyler Perry Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- RB Gary Quarles Alabama A&M
- RB Caleb Johnson Mississippi Valley State
- OL Jonathan Williams Alabama A&M
- OL Jeremiah Stafford Southern
- OL Noah Hayes Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- OL Atondre Smith Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- OL Nicholas Roos Bethune-Cookman
- WR Zabrian Moore Alabama A&M
- WR Tyrin Ralph Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- TE Terrence Ellis Alabama State
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Defense
- DL Michael Badejo Texas Southern
- DL Jason Dumas Prairie View A&M
- DL Jerry Gardner Mississippi Valley State
- DL Renaldo Flowers Florida A&M
- LB Isaac Peppers Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- LB Armoni Holloway Alabama A&M
- LB Untareo Johnson Bethune-Cookman
- DB Amari Holloway Alabama A&M
- DB Naytron Culpepper Alabama State
- DB Kenan Fontenot Grambling State
- DB Markquese Bell Florida A&M
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Specialist
- K Zack Piwniczka Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- P Chris Faddoul Florida A&M
- RS Ezra Gray Alabama State
