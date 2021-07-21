SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Bayou Girl Cosmetics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The colors purple and gold can help but conjure thoughts of Saturday nights in Death Valley. Black and gold bring you straight to the Superdome. Flash some green, purple, and gold, and you are ready for a celebration synonymous with Louisiana. They are also the inspiration for a local makeup artist who is making a splash with color.

“For me, makeup is a way to touch somebody,” said Courtney Salsberry as she pencils in a client’s eyebrows. Her deft touch with the pencil and brush reveals the beauty Courtney sees within. “Women, to me, are beautiful,” she said. “Everybody is beautiful.”

Courtney’s paintings are not for the world, but for her subject. “When you do makeup, it gives you this -- umph -- about yourself.” she said. “It brightens your day. It makes you want to get up and go. You want to be seen.”

Her pallet is one not even Picasso could imagine. “I’m from Louisiana,” Courtney said, “so I have a lot of flavor.”

When Courtney could not find the flavor she carved in traditional makeup pallets, she created her own. And Bayou Girl Cosmetics (bayougirlcosmetics.com) was born. “It’s where I can be creative. I can be fun,” she said.

The pallet contains 12 colors so Louisiana, they have an accent: LSU purple, Baton Rouge red, Southern University blue, Tulane green, and Mike the Tiger orange to name just a few. And they are packaged in a gold-foil Louisiana boot, too boot. “I wanted to give it something different from what everybody had already seen,” Courtney said.

The pallet has only been out a couple of months and Courtney has blown through half of her original 1000-unit run. “They love it.” she said. “I have girls who come up to me like, ‘I don’t even wear makeup, but I have to have this pallet.’”

