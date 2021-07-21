REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma ‘reach out’ to SEC about joining league

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Texas and Oklahoma, two powerhouses in the Big 12 Conference have, “reached out” to the SEC about joining its league, according to a report by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the report by Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

“No comment on that speculation,” said Sankey.

“We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people,” he later added.

The report stated the teams approached the SEC about joining should they decide to leave the Big 12.

CBS Sports reported if the pair would become members of the SEC, their additions would create the first superconference, which is a possibility that has been discussed for a long time in the event of another conference realignment.

