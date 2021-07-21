Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma ‘reach out’ to SEC about joining league

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.(Jeffrey McWhorter | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Texas and Oklahoma, two powerhouses in the Big 12 Conference have, “reached out” to the SEC about joining its league, according to a report by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the report by Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

“No comment on that speculation,” said Sankey.

“We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people,” he later added.

The report stated the teams approached the SEC about joining should they decide to leave the Big 12.

CBS Sports reported if the pair would become members of the SEC, their additions would create the first superconference, which is a possibility that has been discussed for a long time in the event of another conference realignment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football coach...
Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of...
House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban bill
Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis (32)
Southern’s Lewis tabbed preseason Defensive Player of the Year, 9 Jags on All-Conference teams
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson appears in Beats by Dre ad