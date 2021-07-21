Rain chances finally trending lower

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The gradual trend toward drier weather will start to get underway today. Isolated showers this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances are expected to run about 50%, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Future radar for Wednesday, July 21. (WAFB)

Rain chances will continue to see a slow, but steady decline in the days ahead, running about 40% for Thursday and Friday and dropping to 20% to 30% by the weekend. High pressure currently centered over the western Atlantic will build westward across the Gulf, finally putting a bit of a lid on the atmosphere. Of course, the tradeoff this time of year is an increase in heat, with highs expected to reach the low to mid 90s over the weekend.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, July 21. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, July 26. (WAFB)

The extended forecast points toward a fairly typical summer pattern into much of next week. Daily rain chances are currently posted anywhere from 30% to 50%, with highs generally topping out in the low 90s.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, July 21. (WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area off the coast of the southeastern U.S. for potential development by this weekend. A non-tropical low is expected to develop off the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 21. (WAFB)

The outlook from 1 a.m. Wednesday lists development chances at 20% over the next 5 days and the system does not appear to pose much of a threat to the northern Gulf Coast at this point in time.

