Ole Miss shows up on day 2 of SEC Media Days

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - Ole Miss and second-year head coach Lane Kiffin were one of the teams featured on the second day of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

The LSU Tigers will travel to Oxford, Miss. on October 23 to face the Rebels in a week eight SEC rivalry known as the “Magnolia Bowl.”

LSU was victorious in a 53-48 shootout in 2020.

