Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Nick Saban speaks at SEC Media Days

Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Alabama head coach Nick Saban(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - Nick Saban, who will turn 70 years old this fall, is fresh off his seventh national championship as a coach.

The Crimson Tide lost six first round draft picks and 10 draft picks overall from last year’s squad and is returning just three starters on offense. Nobody cares. The Crimson Tide is the overwhelming pick to win the SEC again.

Saban ignited a bomb of headlines at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 20, when he shared that sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who’s thrown a total of 22 passes in his collegiate career, has already agreed to roughly a million dollars of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders(Michael Wade)

Also in the Birmingham area Tuesday, Deion Sanders got upset over reporters calling him “Deion,” saying they would never call Nick Saban, “Nick.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

St. Michael Warriors
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Michael Warriors
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension
The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of...
House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban; session ends with no overrides
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma ‘reach out’ to SEC about joining league