NAMI La. hosting free yoga class teaching people the importance of mental, physical health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI Louisiana, is hosting an event to teach people about the importance of mental and physical wellness.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 22, NAMI Louisiana will partner with Leela Yoga Lifestyle and Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar for “Healing with Movement.”

It will be a free yoga class on from 6:30 p.m. - 7 :30 p.m. at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar in downtown Baton Rouge.

In honor of Minority Mental Health Month, this yoga lesson will teach participants the importance of mental and physical wellness. NAMI Louisiana will also provide mental health resources and discuss minority mental health.

