Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban bill

The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of...
The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of the transgender sports ban bill.(WTOK)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The full House has voted 68-30 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’s veto of the transgender sports ban bill.

The motion has failed and SB 156 remains vetoed. A total of 70 votes “For” were needed to reach the two-thirds supermajority.

RELATED STORIES:

The Senate voted 26-12 on Tuesday, July 20, for the veto override of the transgender sports ban bill, which is called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The vote was the exact two-thirds needed for the override to advance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified

Latest News

“COVID cases and hospitalizations are surging among the unvaccinated as the more contagious...
La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began
Pregnancy
Why more women are delaying pregnancy
9News Now Morning July 21, 2021
9News Now Morning July 21, 2021
An initiative aimed at stemming an uptick in gun violence in St. John the Baptist Parish has...
32 people arrested for gun violations in St. John Parish, nearly 2 dozen guns seized