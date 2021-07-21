BRPD officer Cowart has been fired from the force
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police officer Jacob Cowart has been fired from the force according to BRPD.
Cowart was fired on Wednesday, July 21. He was terminated for multiple policy violations during a narcotics investigation.
The officer was placed on administrative leave following the growing probe into the department’s narcotics division.
Cowart was a four-year veteran with the force and was recently assigned to the narcotics division.
