BRPD officer Cowart has been fired from the force

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police officer Jacob Cowart has been fired from the force according to BRPD.

Cowart was fired on Wednesday, July 21. He was terminated for multiple policy violations during a narcotics investigation.

The officer was placed on administrative leave following the growing probe into the department’s narcotics division.

Cowart was a four-year veteran with the force and was recently assigned to the narcotics division.

