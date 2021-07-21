Ask the Expert
BRPD officer Cowart has been fired from the force

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police officer Jacob Cowart has been fired from the force according to BRPD.

Cowart was fired on Wednesday, July 21. He was terminated for multiple policy violations during a narcotics investigation.

Baton Rouge officer placed on leave in narcotics division misconduct probe

The officer was placed on administrative leave following the growing probe into the department’s narcotics division.

Cowart was a four-year veteran with the force and was recently assigned to the narcotics division.

