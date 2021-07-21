Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, herois, and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified

Latest News

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
Pregnancy
Why more women are delaying pregnancy
An officer took quick action to save a trapped family from their burning home on Monday.
WATCH: Officer braves burning home to save family
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California