Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ascension Parish residents file petitions to recall parish council members

Ascension Parish residents file petitions to recall parish council members
Ascension Parish residents file petitions to recall parish council members(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s been two months since Roxanne Berteau’s yard flooded, but her yard has yet to dry out.

She said she’s frustrated with the lack of action by her council member.

A rain-soaked summer in Ascension Parish, now laying the groundwork for homeowners to take action.

“This is ongoing and it’s getting worse and getting worse, and all they keep doing is adding more and more developments,” said Berteau.

She has lived in Gonzales her whole life, and after the May 17th flood, she attended her first parish drainage board meeting, because she finally reached her breaking point.

“People have their problems and when you see people that are in the government that you’re getting ignored by, that did it, that completely did it,” Berteau said.

She joined other frustrated residents in efforts to recall council member Teri Casso over her decision to vote for the 9-month moratorium, instead of the year-long one.

Casso also voted to remove parish president Clint Cointment from his position on the drainage board.

Which petition organizer Brenda Whitney said she is upset over.

“I want them to pay attention to what the people are saying. Stop ignoring us,” Whitney said.

Whitney hopes the petitions send a message to other parish council members.

“If we succeed with three or four out of the six, hopefully, the ones that we have pursued but weren’t successful with understand that we’re not playing around anymore,” Whitney said.

We spoke to Casso over Zoom, and she said she has been trying to listen to her constituents.

“They all have my number, and they are welcome to call me and they do,” Casso said.

She adds that she understands people are upset with the drainage issues and development, but she is doing what she can.

“It was an unfortunate act of God, and I don’t know how to fix it without a major regional fix and that is something one councilman in Ascension can’t accomplish,” Casso said.

Casso said it’s not an easy job.

But Gonzales residents like Berteau hope something can be done soon.

“And we are slowly turning into a lake, is what we’re doing, I have nothing to leave to my daughter, my granddaughter,” Berteau said.

Residents in Ascension Parish are also organizing petitions for five other council members.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparking across multiple cites as asylum seekers are dropped off around the state with no warning to officials and support groups
Flash some green, purple, and gold, and you are ready for a celebration synonymous with...
SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Bayou Girl Cosmetics
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Morning Edition
CBS This Morning's David Begnaud joins 9News This Morning to discuss the fourth surge in Louisiana