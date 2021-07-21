Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish president hosts listening session in St. Amant

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The first of a series of tours for the Ascension Parish president kicked off in St. Amant on Tuesday, July 20.

Parish President Clint Cointment will be making several stops around the parish to hear residents’ thoughts.

A few dozen people filled the dome at St. Amant High.

Of course, flooding and zoning are huge topics in the parish right now.

The parish president said these tours are a chance to give feedback about that and any topic people are worried about.

