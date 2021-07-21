Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

32 people arrested for gun violations in St. John Parish, nearly 2 dozen guns seized

An initiative aimed at stemming an uptick in gun violence in St. John the Baptist Parish has...
An initiative aimed at stemming an uptick in gun violence in St. John the Baptist Parish has resulted in almost two dozen firearms taken off the streets as well as several arrests, Sheriff Mike Tregre announced(St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH (WVUE) -Nearly three dozen people were arrested over the last five days for weapons violations and other charges, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

An initiative aimed at stemming an uptick in gun violence in St. John the Baptist Parish has resulted in almost two dozen firearms taken off the streets.

Following recent shootings in the parish, the SWAT team was deployed to follow-up on leads and tips from the community related to criminal activity, and to saturate the areas of concern with law enforcement presence.

“Every resource available was used to reduce and eliminate crime in St. John Parish,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said.

This initiative resulted in the recovery of 21 firearms and the arrest of 32 offenders between July 14-18.

Charges ranged from illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen firearms and other drug and gun offenses as well as flight from an officer.

“We want these illegally used guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “These enhanced patrols will continue as needed to ensure the safety of our citizens, and anytime we receive tips from the community that help law enforcement.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified

Latest News

Pregnancy
Why more women are delaying pregnancy
9News Now Morning July 21, 2021
9News Now Morning July 21, 2021
Healing Through Movement
NAMI La. hosting free yoga class teaching people the importance of mental, physical health
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson appears in Beats by Dre ad