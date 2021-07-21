32 people arrested for gun violations in St. John Parish, nearly 2 dozen guns seized

ST. JOHN PARISH (WVUE) -Nearly three dozen people were arrested over the last five days for weapons violations and other charges, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

An initiative aimed at stemming an uptick in gun violence in St. John the Baptist Parish has resulted in almost two dozen firearms taken off the streets.

Following recent shootings in the parish, the SWAT team was deployed to follow-up on leads and tips from the community related to criminal activity, and to saturate the areas of concern with law enforcement presence.

“Every resource available was used to reduce and eliminate crime in St. John Parish,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said.

This initiative resulted in the recovery of 21 firearms and the arrest of 32 offenders between July 14-18.

Charges ranged from illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen firearms and other drug and gun offenses as well as flight from an officer.

“We want these illegally used guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “These enhanced patrols will continue as needed to ensure the safety of our citizens, and anytime we receive tips from the community that help law enforcement.”

