Woman’s Hospital restricting visitors due to case rates, doctor encouraging pregnant woman to get vaccinated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The COVID-19 Delta variant is continuing to spread across our state. It’s forcing local hospitals like Woman’s Hospital. It is one of the many area hospitals taking a step back and restricting visitors because of the case rates.

A spokesperson for the hospital said starting Tuesday, July 20, patients in labor and delivery will be allowed to have two visitors during their hospitalization. All other patients in the hospital will be allowed to have one. There are no time limit restrictions.

“All of our patients, we want them to be happy, and we want their pregnancies to be very successful, so our job is to take care of these moms and their families as well and anything we can do to help encourage patients to get the vaccination while they’re pregnant that we’re here for them,” said Dr. Pamela Simmons, Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Woman’s Hospital.

Simmons said pregnant women have always been and continue to be the at-risk population, so she’s encouraging you to be especially cautious and get vaccinated if you’re pregnant.

She said if you’re a soon-to-be-momma and you were to get COVID, you’re at a higher risk for worrisome symptoms like shortness of breath, fever and are more likely to have to go into the hospital.

Because of this, Simmons is encouraging those who are pregnant to get vaccinated.

She found out she was pregnant in December and got the Pfizer vaccine when it first started rolling out.

Simmons said she was very early on in her pregnancy but felt very comfortable getting her vaccine in the first trimester.

“Sometimes women will ask, ‘well is there a certain trimester that they should get the vaccine and really there should just be no delay so whenever the patients is comfortable or whenever the pregnant mom is comfortable to get the vaccine, that’s when she should go ahead and get it,” said Simmons.

