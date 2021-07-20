Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Veto override session officially gets underway

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers have gavelled into a historic veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Some of them want to overturn two dozen bills rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards in the spring session.

Two of those bills focus on transgender athletes and concealed carry permits.

The session must end by Saturday at midnight, though lawmakers could vote to adjourn early.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified
Asher Hinchcliffe
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Trina Edwards explains decision to cancel live coverage of former Gov. Edwin Edwards funeral
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

BREC is reinstating its mask policy.
BREC reinstates mask policy at indoor facilities
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
COVID vaccines for kids still months away
Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Mayor, doctors urge adults to get vaccinated to protect children
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend