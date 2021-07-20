Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia got a half-day ban from Twitter.

On Monday evening, the social media platform restricted Greene’s account after labeling two of her tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine as “misleading.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has been reprimanded by Twitter.

She was also suspended for 12 hours in January after she shared false information about the 2020 election via tweets.

If Greene shares more misinformation in the future, she could face a permanent ban.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified
Asher Hinchcliffe
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Trina Edwards explains decision to cancel live coverage of former Gov. Edwin Edwards funeral
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

Future radar for Tuesday, July 20.
Stormy start, more rain possible this afternoon
Woman’s Hospital opened its new Endocrinology Clinic in August of 2019.
Woman’s Hospital restricting visitors due to case rates, doctor encouraging pregnant woman to get vaccinated
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
Woman's Hospital put in restrictions due to more COVID cases
Woman's Hospital put in restrictions due to more COVID cases