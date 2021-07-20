Stormy start, more rain possible this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The area saw a stormy start to Tuesday as a disturbance moving west-to-east across south Louisiana delivered widespread showers and thunderstorms, with some of those producing heavy rainfall.

We should see a bit of a lull in the rains by late morning, but scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will redevelop this afternoon as an upper-low spins just to our north. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed much of the WAFB viewing area under a level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for today.

Flood risk for 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 21. (WAFB)

Model rain forecasts for through Thursday, July 22. (WAFB)

Things should settle down tonight, but a few showers will remain possible into the overnight hours. Otherwise, look for mainly cloudy skies and a Wednesday morning start in the low 70s.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, July 20. (WAFB)

Wednesday shapes up to be one more fairly active day in terms of showers and thunderstorms before our forecast begins to trend drier for the latter part of the week. High pressure building in from the east should finally deliver some relief from the widespread rains of recent days and weeks.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, July 20. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast for next five days through Sunday, July 25. (WAFB)

In fact, rain chances will dip into the 20%-30% range from Saturday into Monday, representing some of the lowest rain chances we’ve seen in quite a while. The tradeoff this time of year as rain chances decrease is an increase in temperatures, with afternoon highs expected to reach the low to mid 90s.

