State Police captain who was transferred after Ronald Greene’s death is retiring

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The person who was at the helm of the Louisiana State Patrol’s Monroe-based Troop-F at the time of Ronald Greene’s death is set to retire next month. Captain John Peters started his terminal leave Monday, according to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson.

LSP transferred Peters to the weight enforcement unit of the transportation safety services section this year. Peters will be officially retired next month.

A state police investigator says Peters helped stonewall efforts to arrest troopers reportedly involved in Greene’s death.

Greene died in state police custody after leading troopers on a chase from Ouachita Parish to Union Parish in May of 2019. After it was leaked to the Associated Press and distributed nationwide, body camera video shows troopers tased, dragged, and beat Greene before his death.

The LSP released the following statement:

“The investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities. LSP continues to offer our full cooperation with the investigation and fully intends to release all available documents and investigative files at the appropriate time. All official investigative notes and reports were included in the case file delivered to investigating agencies.

As the department awaits the findings of the federal investigation, the men and women of the Department of Public Safety remain dedicated to professional public safety and community service across our state.”

