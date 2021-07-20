Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Week 10 of Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to St. Thomas Aquinas in Hammond, where the Falcons are focused on a different outcome than in 2020.

Randell Legette and his Falcons are coming off a 5-1 COVID regular season, putting up 43 points a game in those wins but shut out by Newman in that loss and then shut out again in a first round playoff upset at the hands of Dunham.

And each of the guys interviewed said the sting of those defeats is a driving force for 2021.

