Police investigating a deadly shooting on Chippewa Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting death on Chippewa Street that occurred on Monday, July 19 around 11:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found 26-year-old Jecody Ross in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ross did at the scene.

The motive and the suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.