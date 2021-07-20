Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Police investigating a deadly shooting on Chippewa Street

Police investigating a deadly shooting on Chippewa Street
Police investigating a deadly shooting on Chippewa Street(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting death on Chippewa Street that occurred on Monday, July 19 around 11:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found 26-year-old Jecody Ross in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ross did at the scene.

The motive and the suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified
Asher Hinchcliffe
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Trina Edwards explains decision to cancel live coverage of former Gov. Edwin Edwards funeral
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

Protesters at the Capitol
Protesters disrupt opening of Special Veto Override Session
Louisiana State Capitol
Protesters enter chambers during opening remarks
Lawmakers have gavelled into a historic veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol.
Lawmakers gavel in the veto override session
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome was joined by community healthcare workers to give an update on...
Mayor, doctors urge adults to get vaccinated to protect children