Police investigate deadly stabbing on Gus Young

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a stabbing death that occurred in the 4400 block of Gus Young Ave early this morning around 2:33a.m.

According to BRPD officials, Kadarian Williams, 26, was found lying in the roadway suffering from multiple stab wounds.

BRPD says, Williams was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this stabbing death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

