Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Police capture pair of juvenile detention escapees

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two boys are back in custody after escaping from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the 16-year-old and 17-year-old got out of the facility on Sunday, July 18, around 9:30 a.m. Officers said they were found at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in arrested the teens.

Officials added the Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit assisted detectives in apprehending the escapees.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified
Asher Hinchcliffe
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Adams Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales)
Here’s what Republicans face going into historical veto override session
A second-degree murder charge has been dropped against David Bueso, 23, who was convicted in...
Murder charge dismissed against convicted killer after new evidence surfaces
A group of homeowners along Highland Road is attempting to halt the rezoning of property at the...
Homeowners attempt to stop rezoning of @Highland property over flooding concerns
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) laid out how he and his fellow Republicans feel...
Here’s what Republicans face going into historical veto override session