Police capture pair of juvenile detention escapees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two boys are back in custody after escaping from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the 16-year-old and 17-year-old got out of the facility on Sunday, July 18, around 9:30 a.m. Officers said they were found at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in arrested the teens.

Officials added the Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit assisted detectives in apprehending the escapees.

