Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting

ZACHARY, La. - The below suspects were arrested by US Marshals Task Force in Baton Rouge at an apartment complex in reference to warrants issue by Zachary PD involving the shooting at the Beauty Parlor located on West Central Avenue in Zachary Louisiana. The suspects will be booked into EBR Parish jail.

Joshua Mckee DOB 12/25/1999

Trelon Perry DOB 8/27/2002

These two were charged with 14:30.1 Attempted Second Degree Murder, 14:55 Aggravated Criminal Damage to property, and 14:94 Illegal Use of a Firearm.

Terrence Pickett DOB 11/27/1995

Mcarthur Perry III DOB 4/29/2002

principle to the above listed charges.

Antonio Thomas of Zachary was also arrested at the apartment and charge with Illegal Possesion of a Firearm by a convicted Felon who was out on bond for a murder that happen in 2016 in Zachary at Gate City at the corner of Highway 19 and Lower Zachary rd

We are working to get the mugshots of the suspect.

