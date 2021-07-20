Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting

Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Zachary, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is from the Zachary Police Department:

ZACHARY, La. - The below suspects were arrested by US Marshals Task Force in Baton Rouge at an apartment complex in reference to warrants issue by Zachary PD involving the shooting at the Beauty Parlor located on West Central Avenue in Zachary Louisiana. The suspects will be booked into EBR Parish jail.

RELATED: Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say

Joshua Mckee DOB 12/25/1999

Trelon Perry DOB 8/27/2002

These two were charged with 14:30.1 Attempted Second Degree Murder, 14:55 Aggravated Criminal Damage to property, and 14:94 Illegal Use of a Firearm.

Terrence Pickett DOB 11/27/1995

Mcarthur Perry III DOB 4/29/2002

principle to the above listed charges.

Antonio Thomas of Zachary was also arrested at the apartment and charge with Illegal Possesion of a Firearm by a convicted Felon who was out on bond for a murder that happen in 2016 in Zachary at Gate City at the corner of Highway 19 and Lower Zachary rd

We are working to get the mugshots of the suspect.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Trina Edwards explains decision to cancel live coverage of former Gov. Edwin Edwards funeral
Asher Hinchcliffe
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials

Latest News

US 190 is getting some new repairs to help keep cars from getting damaged and to keep drivers...
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans for a $15 million project on the west side of the Mississippi River
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is not ready to implement a mask mandate for East Baton...
Broome not ready to implement mask mandate for parish buildings despite BREC reinstating restrictions
Police investigate deadly stabbing on Gus Young
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana is covered with confetti as she celebrates...
Spelling Bee Champion returns home... New Orleans style!