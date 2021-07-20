LSU’s Andrews and Nuss named Woman of the Year nominees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Aliyah Andrews and beach volleyball Kristen Nuss have been named the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year nominees. Andrews and Nuss just wrapped up impressive careers during their time with the Tigers.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award was established in 1991 and recognizes graduating female college athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Andrews, better known as “Air Aliyah” for her impressive diving catches in the outfield for the LSU softball team and has appeared multiple times on ESPN Sportcenter’s Top 10. She played five seasons for the Tigers and found herself in the record books during her time with head coach Beth Torina.

A native of Oldsmar, Florida, Andrews collected 289 hits which rank third in school history, her 145 stolen bases rank second, and the 268 games played rank fifth. She helped LSU reach the Women’s College World Series in 2017 and Super Regional Appearances in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Andrews, has also been named to multiple All-SEC teams as well as being a NFCA second team All-American.

Nuss, finished her LSU career as the winningest player in college beach volleyball history collecting 139 career victories, including winning the last 47 matches of her career to cap off an impressive 36-0 mark in 2021 on court 1 with Taryn Kloth. Of the 36 wins, 32 came in straight sets last season.

A product of Mount Carmel Academy helped LSU beach volleyball reach the National Championship Tournament in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. Nuss along with Kloth were named the first ever AVCA Beach Pair of the Year in 2021.

A total of 535 female student-athletes have been nominated for this year’s award. Conferences will then have the opportunity to select two nominees from their pool of member schools’ nominees.

The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will then choose 10 women from each division to make up the Top 30. Each division will have three finalists and from that pool, the NCAA Committee will choose the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

