Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials offer tips for staying safe on the river

LWF Boating safety
LWF Boating safety(wafb)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, the Central Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Department helped rescue 14 tubers in the Amite River.

Central Fire tweeted the tubers were stranded due to the strong current in the river.

Dean Aucoin, lieutenant with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement said many of the safe boating practices they encourage can also be applied to tubing, and other water activities.

“There’s a lot of debris, a lot of fallen trees in these rivers and as the water rises the current increases significantly, that’s one of the biggest issues we have on the water, especially river systems when you have that much water coming into them,” Aucoin said.

Aucoin said they encourage everyone heading out on the water to pay attention to the currents.

“This time of year, with all of the rain we’re having, exceptional for 2021 with a significant amount of rainfall, the rivers are a lot higher and the currents are a lot higher than they normally are,” Aucoin said.

He adds you should have a life jacket with you, even if you aren’t on a boat.

" We encourage everyone anyone participating in any water sports to go out there with a life jacket have it in case you need it,” Aucoin said.

The important thing, according to Aucoin, is that you not only have fun, but also stay safe.

“If it looks like the water current is turbulent it may not be the day to go in there, wait a little while, give it a few weeks,  let the water come down and then go enjoy yourself, at the end of the day we want everyone to go home to their families.”

Boating safety tips from the department of Wildlife and Fisheries can be found here. (https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boating-safety)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Trina Edwards explains decision to cancel live coverage of former Gov. Edwin Edwards funeral
Asher Hinchcliffe
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials

Latest News

A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Here’s what happened during first day of veto override session
Lori Wright is now taking her legal fight to federal court about a year after she says she was...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Woman files lawsuit against WBRSO after phone was confiscated for weeks
US 190 is getting some new repairs to help keep cars from getting damaged and to keep drivers...
DOTD plans for $15M project on west side of Miss. River
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting