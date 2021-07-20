Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials offer tips for staying safe on the river

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, the Central Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Department helped rescue 14 tubers in the Amite River.

Central Fire tweeted the tubers were stranded due to the strong current in the river.

Dean Aucoin, lieutenant with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement said many of the safe boating practices they encourage can also be applied to tubing, and other water activities.

“There’s a lot of debris, a lot of fallen trees in these rivers and as the water rises the current increases significantly, that’s one of the biggest issues we have on the water, especially river systems when you have that much water coming into them,” Aucoin said.

Aucoin said they encourage everyone heading out on the water to pay attention to the currents.

“This time of year, with all of the rain we’re having, exceptional for 2021 with a significant amount of rainfall, the rivers are a lot higher and the currents are a lot higher than they normally are,” Aucoin said.

He adds you should have a life jacket with you, even if you aren’t on a boat.

" We encourage everyone anyone participating in any water sports to go out there with a life jacket have it in case you need it,” Aucoin said.

The important thing, according to Aucoin, is that you not only have fun, but also stay safe.

“If it looks like the water current is turbulent it may not be the day to go in there, wait a little while, give it a few weeks, let the water come down and then go enjoy yourself, at the end of the day we want everyone to go home to their families.”

Boating safety tips from the department of Wildlife and Fisheries can be found here. (https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boating-safety)

