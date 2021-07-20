DOTD plans for $15M project on west side of Miss. River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD is planning for smoother sailing along US 190 for drivers in West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parish. “It should have been done years ago, that way it wouldn’t be in the condition it’s in,” says Jason LeBlanc. LeBlanc is the co-owner of Bayou Pro Tire and Lube, he says the majority of his customers bring in their car with damages from that highway. “Well most customers come in with a little frustration because they are having to get tires repaired or actually having to buy new tires because they are hitting bad spots on the road,” adds LeBlanc.

That’s why DOTD plans to resurface the road, add more asphalt and cover up some of those potholes between Livonia and Erwinville, but another aspect of this project involves safety. John Kissiner, has lived near US 190 his whole life, he says it can be downright dangerous, “4 miles past me though have a median, and it makes it really dangerous, you’re parked inside the lane with traffic at 80 miles an hour coming up behind you a lot of times they don’t see you turn.”

DOTD has tried to close down some of the crossovers, but the feedback from folks and around the area wasn’t always positive, so they’re focusing on more turning lanes. " So, what we are doing here is that we are going to add some turning lanes and acceleration lanes so when people do come out to turn left they won’t be hanging out in either lanes,” says Rodney Mallett who is the communications director for DOTD.

Folks like LeBlanc and Kissiner say they hope these repairs will get drivers to pay closer attention to the road, and not the rough conditions. DOTD is hoping to start his project by the end of next year.

