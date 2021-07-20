Ask the Expert
Juvenile injured in shooting at Baker apartment

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly shot in Baker on Monday, July 19.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said it happened at an apartment on Shilo Street just before 8:45 p.m.

The victim’s condition was not released.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting and a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

