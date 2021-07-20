Jaguars and new head coach Jason Rollins set to take stage at SWAC Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars and new head football coach Jason Rollins are set to take the stage at SWAC Media Day. All twelve SWAC football coaches and two student-athletes will also be in attendance.

SWAC Media Day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and can be watched on ESPN3.

This will be the first time that Jags fans will hear from coach Rollins since his introductory press conference back in April. Coach Rollins is taking over the Jaguar program after coach Dawson Odums left for Norfolk State University, who spent nearly a decade at the helm for the Jags.

Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Collins and defensive end Jalen Ivy will also be in attendance with coach Rollins. Southern finished the 2021 COVID spring season with a 5-1 record and capped off the season with a 49-7 win over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.

The Jags are scheduled to kickoff the season against Troy University on Saturday, Sept. 4.

