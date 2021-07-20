Ask the Expert
HOLD THAT TIGER! LSU adds four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen

(KPLC)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers continue to add to their top ranked SEC recruiting class with the addition of four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Citizen announced his decision to play for the Tigers via Twitter.

According to 247Sports, Citizen is ranked as the No. 11 running back in the nation and No. 9 player in the state of Louisiana. Citizen chose the Tigers over offers from Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, USC among others.

The Tigers are currently ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the Southeastern Conference and are ranked as the No. 4 overall class according to 247Sports.

Citizen rushed for 615 yards and eight touchdowns for Lake Charles Prep and also added five receptions for 48 yards. He is the 15th commitment for the class of 2022.

Below is a full list for the class of 2022.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.
  • RB, TreVonte’ Citizen, 4-star, Lake Charles, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

