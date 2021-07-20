Grillade Debris Po’boys

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The origin of grillades has been the subject of many arguments in Bayou Country. It is believed that the dish originated when the country butchers preparing the boucherie sliced thin pieces of fresh pork and pan-fried these with sliced onions. The cooking probably took place in black iron pots over the boucherie fires. The grillades were then eaten over grits or rice throughout the day. But for tailgating or parties, feel free to make po’boys with this delicious dish.

Prep Time: 3 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 medium round steaks

6 po’boy buns

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

½ cup flour

½ cup vegetable oil or bacon drippings

1 cup minced onions

1 cup minced celery

½ cup minced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup thinly sliced green onions

1 cup sliced mushrooms

¼ cup chopped parsley

3 cups beef stock

2 cups prepared coleslaw

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut round steak into 3-inch squares. Season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Dust pieces lightly with flour and shake off excess. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed, Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté meat until brown on all sides. Remove meat and keep warm. Into the Dutch oven, add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms and parsley. Sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Return steak pieces to the mixture and add beef stock until meat is covered by ¼ inch of stock. Bring to a low boil then reduce to simmer for 1–2 minutes. Cover Dutch oven tightly with foil and then lid. Place in oven and cook 2½ hours or until fork-tender and falling apart. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Remove meat pieces from Dutch oven and shred with a fork or chop coarsely with a knife. Place shredded meat into a serving bowl and moisten with a generous portion of the drippings. To serve, place an equal amount of grillades on each po’boy bun and garnish with coleslaw.

