Former Scotlandville Hornet Levi Lewis named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Scotlandville star quarterback Levi Lewis has been named to the 2021 Davey O’Brien Award watch list. The award is given to the best colligate quarterback in the nation. It comes one day after Lewis was named to the Maxwell Award watch list which is presented to the outstanding player in college football.

The former Hornet is entering his fifth season with the Ragin Cajuns and earned an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Last season, Lewis started all 11 for UL-Lafayette, throwing for 2,274 yards, ranking No. 26 in the nation and 19 touchdowns which ranked No. 20. He also helped lead the Cajuns in an upset win over No. 23 Iowa State to kickoff the 2020 season.

Entering the 2021 season, Lewis hopes to move up in the record books, he currently ranks second in school history with 54 career passing touchdowns and third in passing yards with 6,286. Both records are held by Ragin’ Cajun great Jake Delhomme, who has thrown for 64 career touchdowns and 9,219 yards passing.

UL-Lafayette is scheduled to kick off the season against Texas in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Lewis won the 2016 Warrick Dunn Award.

