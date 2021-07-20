Dozens pack EBR Planning Commission meeting as it considers approving proposed new developments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a packed house at the East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday, July 19.

A lot of folks were looking to make their voices heard in hopes of the planning commission denying a number of new subdivision proposals.

Following the immense amount of rainfall the Capital area saw back in mid-May, which resulted in some homes taking on water, people are begging for a solution.

“And I know Commissioner (Chauna) Banks talked about there shouldn’t be necessarily a moratorium on flooding but there’s been an awful lot of flooding in this community that didn’t use to happen,” said one meeting attendee. “Something does need to be done.”

One of the big-ticket items the commission considered was a proposal to transform a 350-acre field just outside of Zachary into a 986-home suburb. Some folks are concerned it will lead to an influx into the city’s already bustling school system.

“The amount of homes they want to put in there, I think is going to be a detriment to the city,” said Zachary District 3 Councilwoman Laura O’Brien on July 9.

That item was deferred until the meeting on August 16.

But there were a number of new subdivisions approved by the planning commission in areas that experienced high water back in May. One of those is a proposed 23-unit townhome subdivision called ‘The Park at Jones Creek’ that will be located on the east side of Jones Creek Road just south of South Harrell’s Ferry Road.

And, the planning commission gave the final approval for Eliza Garden, a single-family residential development located on the south side of Burbank Drive.

“So, we are definitely against it,” said another resident about ‘The Gardens at Forest Park.’ “We are very concerned about the flood.”

The planning commission denied that new proposed major subdivision, which would be located on the south side of South Harrell’s Ferry Road.

The commission said the developers didn’t have a good enough plan when it comes to drainage and that the new development could add more flooding problems to that area.

