Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on Thursday, July 1.(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the investigation of a man found shot to death in a car on July 1.

Deputies reported a 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, July 19, for the shooting death of Keishune Thomas, 20. Thomas was found dead in a vehicle on Tiger Bend Drive.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice.

EBRSO said its homicide and narcotics detectives found the victim’s cell phone, which was badly damaged, near the crime scene and developed the teen as a person of interest in the shooting and as being part of a drug-trafficking investigation. The sheriff’s office added narcotics detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home and found drugs, guns, and cash.

Investigators said the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab confirmed one of the seized guns was used to kill Thomas. They added the suspect told them he met with Thomas for a drug transaction, shot him, and stole his money and cell phone. Deputies said the teen also admitted to trying to destroy the phone to avoid being linked to the murder.

