Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say

Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping...
Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping him on a Kenner road.(KPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A North Carolina couple has been arrested after allegedly zip-tying a man and beating him with a baseball bat in Louisiana.

The Kenner Police Department says they responded to reports of a man lying in the street at the intersection of Rev. Richard Wilson Boulevard and Alliance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on June 27.

The man was found severely beaten with a broken leg, injuries to his face, a possible broken arm, and signs of being bound on his wrists and ankles.

The victim told police he was from Houston and was in Kenner to meet up with a woman he knew from college, Mishanda Reed.

When he arrived at the address Mishanda provided, the victim told police he was met by her husband, Malcom, who was armed with a handgun.

The victim says Malcom zip-tied him to a chair and interrogated him for several hours in reference to his relationship with Mishanda.

Police say the victim was beaten with a bat, cut with a knife, and had a gun to his head throughout the ordeal.

The couple put the victim into Malcom’s vehicle and dumped him on Alliance Street.

Officers were able to find the house where the beating and interrogation occurred and found evidence consistent with the victim’s statement.

The victim says he was unaware the two were married.

U.S. Marshal’s located the couple in Durham, North Carolina. They were arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, and armed robbery. Both are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified
Asher Hinchcliffe
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Trina Edwards explains decision to cancel live coverage of former Gov. Edwin Edwards funeral
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Veto override session officially gets underway
BREC is reinstating its mask policy.
BREC reinstates mask policy at indoor facilities
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
COVID vaccines for kids still months away
Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Mayor, doctors urge adults to get vaccinated to protect children
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend