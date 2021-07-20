BREC reinstates mask policy at indoor facilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the start of a fourth surge in the coronavirus pandemic, BREC is reinstating its mask policy.

It will immediately begin requiring all staff and visitors who will spend more than 15 minutes in an indoor facility to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask.

“It is part of BREC’s core mission to do everything we can to encourage residents to live a healthy lifestyle,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “That includes utilizing our park system for exercise as well as encouraging our staff to participate in a wellness program. This is no different as we work to prevent another widespread outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and to protect both our team members and park visitors.”

The change primarily impacts the administrative building at Womack Park on Florida Boulevard.

Summer camps have already been taking additional steps to keep folks safe like requiring unvaccinated staff members to wear a mask.

“After suffering through a year of facilities closures, hospitalized employees, the lost friends and family members, including our beloved Commissioner Davis Rhorer, widespread forced isolation, online schooling and serious financial repercussions to the local economy, I want to make certain that BREC is doing everything it can to prevent a return to those conditions for the community we serve,” added Wilson.

Masks or proof of vaccinations will not be required for outdoor activities like golf and visits to the zoo.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.