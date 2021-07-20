Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

18-year-old pilot makes emergency landing in traffic on NJ bridge

The pilot, 18-year-old Landon Lucas, landed in a gap in traffic on the Route 52 Causeway in New...
The pilot, 18-year-old Landon Lucas, landed in a gap in traffic on the Route 52 Causeway in New Jersey after his plane experienced engine trouble. Many people are giving him kudos for bringing the plane down safely.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (KYW) - An 18-year-old pilot made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a New Jersey bridge after his small plane experienced engine trouble.

The incident began just after 12:30 p.m. Monday when the 18-year-old pilot, flying for an aerial advertising firm, reported engine trouble near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The pilot, identified as Landon Lucas, was able to release his banner into the ocean then spotted a gap in traffic on the Route 52 Causeway, where he was able to land safely.

Officials were on the scene for hours investigating the cause of the emergency landing. Video shows there was only one way to remove the plane from the bridge: it had to be towed with precision.

Many people are giving Lucas kudos for bringing the plane down safely. Some stopped to take pictures, causing a major backup for people leaving Ocean City.

“We rode up and couldn’t believe what we were seeing. It’s a really young pilot, and what an amazing job he did,” one woman said. “It’s incredible that he was able to pull this off.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified
Asher Hinchcliffe
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Trina Edwards explains decision to cancel live coverage of former Gov. Edwin Edwards funeral
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

Woman’s Hospital opened its new Endocrinology Clinic in August of 2019.
Woman’s Hospital restricting visitors due to case rates, doctor encouraging pregnant woman to get vaccinated
Future radar for Tuesday, July 20.
Stormy start, more rain possible this afternoon
Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, on Tuesday will become the second...
Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people