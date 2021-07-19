Widespread rains continue to impact Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread rains will continue to impact the area over the next several days as a cold front approaches and then stalls to our north. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches will be common over the next 7 days, but the risk of localized hot spots of 3 to 4 inches or more on any given day will continue.

WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, July 26. (WAFB)

For today, isolated showers will be possible through the morning hours, but numerous storms are expected by this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90° in most neighborhoods before the rains develop.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, July 19. (WAFB)

Guidance suggests that the overnight may remain somewhat active, with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing to impact the area. That and a continuance of fairly high rain chances into the morning hours of Tuesday will likely keep highs in the mid 80s for many of us.

The pattern largely remains unchanged through Wednesday and Thursday, but some signs of relief start to show up in our extended forecast. The Bermuda High will build westward late this week and weekend and as its influence grows locally, rain chances should trend a good bit lower.

10 day forecast as of Monday, July 19. (WAFB)

I’ve got them down to 20% to 30% by this weekend, which would be some of the lowest rain coverage we’ve seen in quite some time. Of course, as rain chances go down, temperatures will go up, with highs in the low 90s becoming more likely.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.