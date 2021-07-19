Summer 2021 virtual tutoring offered to Southern University students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The University College Tutoring Center is offering free and friendly academic tutoring to Southern University students.

This will help students improve and maintain their knowledge in freshman, sophomore, and some junior and senior-level courses.

The center offers brand new computers, plenty of study space, and friendly, knowledgeable and experienced tutors.

Certified Brainfuse tutors provide live, on-demand tutoring and assignment help in various subjects, customized for Southern University scholars, 24/7. Through intentional collaboration, Brainfuse tutors meet students where they are to improve individual skill levels. You can log in at any time!

Virtual tutoring is available to students via Brainfuse. See directions below:

Go to www.brainfuse.com

Click the login tab at the top right-hand corner of the page

Your username is your SUS email address.

Your password is your U number. Be sure to include the letter “U”

Select your subject and prepare for your tutoring session

You will be able to see your tutor via video and they will also be able to share their screen with you so you can see how problems are worked out.

The in-person tutoring schedule will be available in the fall of 2021.

