Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Summer 2021 virtual tutoring offered to Southern University students

Virtual learning
Virtual learning(Live 5/File)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The University College Tutoring Center is offering free and friendly academic tutoring to Southern University students.

This will help students improve and maintain their knowledge in freshman, sophomore, and some junior and senior-level courses.

The center offers brand new computers, plenty of study space, and friendly, knowledgeable and experienced tutors.

Certified Brainfuse tutors provide live, on-demand tutoring and assignment help in various subjects, customized for Southern University scholars, 24/7. Through intentional collaboration, Brainfuse tutors meet students where they are to improve individual skill levels. You can log in at any time!

Virtual tutoring is available to students via Brainfuse. See directions below:

  • Go to www.brainfuse.com
  • Click the login tab at the top right-hand corner of the page
  • Your username is your SUS email address.
  • Your password is your U number. Be sure to include the letter “U”
  • Select your subject and prepare for your tutoring session

You will be able to see your tutor via video and they will also be able to share their screen with you so you can see how problems are worked out.

The in-person tutoring schedule will be available in the fall of 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
FILE (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Harelson Street
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Harelson Street
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Adams Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child's school...
Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child’s school district stands
The Diocese of Baton Rouge has released its policies related to COVID-19 for the return to...
Diocese of Baton Rouge announces COVID policies for Catholic schools; masks optional
The Louisiana Department of Education has released guidance for schools heading into the next...
La. Dept. of Education releases COVID guidance for next school year
New partnership with Nicholls State University gives Ascension teachers an opportunity to work closer to home