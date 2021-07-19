Ask the Expert
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in Zachary that occurred on Sunday, July 18.

According to officials, the shooting occurred just off of Old Scenic Highway on Hayfield Drive. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid stated that a man was sneaking into a home and was confronted by another person.

Details are limited at this time. If you have any information please contact CrimeStoppers and 344-STOP.

