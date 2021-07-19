Murder charge dismissed against convicted killer after new evidence surfaces

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A second-degree murder charge has been dropped against David Bueso, 23, who was convicted in 2019 in the 2017 death of his roommate.

Bueso was charged and convicted in the beating death of Jhoel Brizuella, 22. He was sentenced to life and spent four years in prison before the case was dismissed in June 2021.

Brizuella’s body was found in their apartment on Coy Avenue. An autopsy confirmed he died from multiple blunt force injuries to the head with skull fractures and contusions to the brain.

New evidence seems to support Bueso’s claim that they were victims of a robbery that left Brizuella dead.

Bueso was granted a new trial after the US Supreme Court outlawed non-unanimous convictions but a grand jury decided not to move forward with the charges against him.

