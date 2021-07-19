Ask the Expert
Missing Tenn. teen possibly traveling to La., according to officials

Asher Hinchcliffe
Asher Hinchcliffe(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Green County Sheriff’s Office (Tenn.) are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities said Asher Hinchcliffe, 17, of Greenville, Tenn. disappeared from his home on April 3 and hasn’t been seen since.

Investigators believe he might be with a man or a girl. They added Hinchcliffe could be traveling to Zachary, La.

Hinchcliffe is described as 6-feet tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 1-423-798-1800 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Double shooting in Zachary leaves one dead