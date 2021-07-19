Ask the Expert
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast

Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.(Seaside Aquarium / CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SEASIDE, Ore. (Gray News) - A large fish typically found in tropical and temperate waters was spotted on a beach along the Oregon coast.

The Seaside Aquarium received reports of a 3.5-foot Opah on the beach on July 14.

Members of the aquarium responded quickly and recovered the 100-pound fish.

“It created quite the stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to come take a look at this beautiful and odd looking fish,” the Seaside Aquarium posted on Facebook.

The aquarium plans to freeze the Opah so that a school group in the area will have an opportunity to dissect the large fish when the school year starts.

While it’s rare for Opahs to travel so far north, the aquarium says it’s not unheard of. They say OregonLive reported that a 97-pound Opah was caught in the area in 2009.

Opahs, also known as moonfish, live in the open ocean where they feed on krill and squid. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.

A large fish, rare to the Oregon Coast, was found on Sunset Beach this morning. The 3.5 foot, 100 lbs Opah was reported...

Posted by Seaside Aquarium on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

