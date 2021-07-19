Ask the Expert
Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and caramel popcorn.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT
(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

Click here to check participating stores.

