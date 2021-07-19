Former Live Oak Eagle Blaise Priester commits to LSU
LSU Baseball
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Former Live Oak Eagle star catcher Blaise Priester announced via Twitter on Saturday, July 17 that he will be attending LSU next spring. Priester had originally signed with Meridian Community College.
Priester, will join Samford transfer Trey McManus who also plays catcher, McManus will be a graduate transfer. As a senior the former Eagle had a .426 batting average with 10 home runs, eight doubles, six triples and 44 RBI.
