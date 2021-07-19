Former Live Oak Eagle Blaise Priester commits to LSU

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Former Live Oak Eagle star catcher Blaise Priester announced via Twitter on Saturday, July 17 that he will be attending LSU next spring. Priester had originally signed with Meridian Community College.

I would like to thank Coach Sudduth and Meridian CC for the opportunity. But after a lot of prayers and talking with my family and coaches I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career as an LSU Tiger. @LSUbaseball @LSUCoachJ @LiveOakBsB1 pic.twitter.com/oJqVreAoGF — Blaise Priester (@blaise_priester) July 17, 2021

Priester, will join Samford transfer Trey McManus who also plays catcher, McManus will be a graduate transfer. As a senior the former Eagle had a .426 batting average with 10 home runs, eight doubles, six triples and 44 RBI.

