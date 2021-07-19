Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CNN) - A spunky kitty is changing lives by helping kids with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, who is gaining fame for her glamorous glasses, works alongside her owner, optician Danielle Crull.

Crull rescued the stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania nearly four years ago.

She runs her own practice in the state, where her primary focus is young children.

When children come in, many of which have severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, Truffles comes to the rescue.

The cat will hop up next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses. This helps children realize it’s not so scary getting a pair of their own.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
FILE (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Harelson Street
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Harelson Street
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Adams Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire
Crime scene tape
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world
Truffles the cat is helping children feel less scared about getting glasses.
Cat named Truffles helps children getting their glasses