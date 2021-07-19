Broome set to update COVID-19 response in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will be joined by community healthcare workers Tuesday, July 20, to give an update on COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Mall of Louisiana vaccination site.

The information will include the latest numbers on vaccination doses, hospitalized patients, and Delta variant cases.

