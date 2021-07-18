Keep your outdoor plans today, just keep the umbrella handy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the weekend out with mainly dry conditions in the immediate Baton Rouge area, however, surrounding parts of the viewing area received about an inch or so of rain in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 18 (WAFB)

We’re starting Sunday out similarly, with few areas of fog and mild and muggy conditions, temps starting out in the mid 70s. The chance of rain today will be more in the afternoon, as computer models will show, with the best timing around early afternoon. Rain chances today are a little bit lower, with 50% coverage, possibly heavy at times, but nothing severe at this point.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 18 (WAFB)

We’ve already had about 55 inches of rain in Baton Rouge so far this year, with southeastern parishes, such as Ascension, already over the 60 inch mark. We will add to that total later today, and especially going forward for the first half of the work week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 18 (WAFB)

In fact, Monday and Tuesday appear to have the potential to be soakers, as a cold front stalls out to our north. Expect high chances through at least Wednesday, and perhaps a drop-off in percentages and coverage at the end of the ten day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 18 (WAFB)

Forecast highs will generally be in the upper 80s to low 90s for the foreseeable future. As for the tropics, the Atlantic remains quiet, thanks in part to the active Saharan dust season. The tropical Pacific, by stark contrast, has a major category four hurricane, Felicia, moving out to open waters.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 18 (WAFB)

Take care and keep the umbrella handy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.