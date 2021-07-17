Ask the Expert
Rising star fighter Poirier announces plan to give back to home city of Lafayette

Dustin Poirier listens during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial arts bout Thursday,...
Dustin Poirier listens during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial arts bout Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. Poirier is scheduled to fight Conor McGregor in a lightweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - Dustin Poirier has become a household name ever since he won the big fight over Conor McGregor, but it’s his continued effort to fight for his home city that is making headlines today.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Poirier announced his intentions on social media today to raise funds for his charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

Recently, Poirier was gifted the “Sleepy McGregor” chain, valued at $100,000, from YouTube personality turned boxer Jake Paul. Poirier will auction off the chain and give proceeds to the Lafayette-based charity.

The charity aims to help underserved communities from food insecurity to health care and environmental disaster relief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

