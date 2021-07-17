Pedestrian Killed in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La- Shortly after 3:30 am on July 17, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1019 east of LA Hwy 447 in Livingston Parish.

The crash took the life of 21-year-old Allen Winfree of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Winfree was walking in the westbound lane of LA Hwy 1019.

At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1019.

While Winfree was walking in the roadway, he was struck by the Dodge. Winfree sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Winfree and the driver of the Dodge for analysis.

