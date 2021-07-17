Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Pedestrian Killed in Livingston Parish

Source: Louisiana State Police
Source: Louisiana State Police
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La- Shortly after 3:30 am on July 17, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1019 east of LA Hwy 447 in Livingston Parish.

The crash took the life of 21-year-old Allen Winfree of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Winfree was walking in the westbound lane of LA Hwy 1019.

At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1019.

While Winfree was walking in the roadway, he was struck by the Dodge. Winfree sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Winfree and the driver of the Dodge for analysis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Gov. Edwards announces press conference on Friday
Gov. Edwards, state officials address latest rise in COVID-19 cases
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Adams Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana lawmakers to hold historic veto override session

Latest News

FILE (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
STREAMING LIVE: How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards
The "Magnolia Mansion" CASA playhouse is on display until July 25 at the East Baton Rouge...
27th annual Casas For CASA Fundraiser to raise money for kids in need
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17
No rest for the wet and weary: scattered storms expected this weekend
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Harelson Street
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Harelson Street